A reinforcing cold front dropped in overnight and your Saturday is starting chilly and damp. Expect showers late this afternoon into this evening and for winds to increase to 30 mph by Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

You might want to grab your favorite jacket if you’re heading to the Woolybear Festival in Vermilion on Sunday. Expect it to be breezy, cloudy, and highs in the low 50s.

Scattered showers will arrive around dinner time Saturday and continue overnight.

