Temps rise overnight, rain expected for morning commute

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- We’re springing forward next weekend! Wouldn’t you take an ugly Monday if you knew the next weekend was going to be pretty good?

Temps rise overnight and rain develops by your morning commute. We’ll start drying out Monday around dinnertime.

Clouds increase tonight and showers develop after 2 a.m. Temperatures hover around 40 degrees so no snow mixing in.

Widespread rain expected Monday afternoon. Umbrella needed! 0.25″-0.75″ with the first round of rain. We’ll be on the lookout for flooding concerns with the snow melt and rain on the way. Stay tuned.

A brief dip and a wintry mix to snow as we wrap up the week.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: