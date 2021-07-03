Perfect weather this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temps are climbing for Independence Day weekend and so will the humidity!

For today, temps will only reach the upper-70s with comfortable dew points so you won’t be too hot if you’re standing at the grill.

Dew points will begin to climb again later in the weekend. Independence Day highs should rise into the mid/upper 80s with dew points in the mid/upper 60s.

Some communities in the west of our viewing area have a small chance of seeing some raindrops tomorrow late afternoon.

Fireworks displays are not expected to be adversely affected by any weather issues!

Toasty temps are back next week with another shot at 90° on Monday! More pool days ahead.

Here is your 8-day forecast: