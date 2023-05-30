(WJW) – A touch more humidity moves in this week, but nothing oppressive.

It’ll just feel a bit more like summer, especially as temperatures climb into the 80s.

Temperatures are even warmer on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Folks closer to the lake will see temperatures in the 70s during the afternoon.

Mostly sunny with a nice breeze from the southeast.

It gets even warmer as we say goodbye to May! Mid-80’s next week.

The humidity will rise a bit as well. Hello June!

Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, with only a small chance for a shower or two by the end of the week.

Rainfall will be sparse over the next 7 days:

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.

The long-range temperature outlook shows summer warmth this week/first weekend of June then, temperatures will trend below normal with more 70s.