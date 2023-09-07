(WJW) – It won’t be as hot today but still plenty warm with highs in the upper 70s.

A bit more cloud coverage than what we saw Wednesday with a few on-and-off light showers.

Our Friday night high school football games will feel more like football weather.

Hurricane Lee is strengthening in the Atlantic. We will be watching the movement over the next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Our long-range outlook shows fall-like temperatures returning. Average temperatures drop to 77° by early next week, so overall temps will be slightly below average.

Two “cooler” periods to watch:

