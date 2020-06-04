Temperature checks, face covers required when Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers reopens next week

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers will welcome back guests for overnight stays starting June 12.

They’re asking guests to social distance and not gather in groups anywhere, including the pool and the beach.

They’re asking people to use a face cover when they’re around others. All employees will be required to wear them.

They say employees will be undergoing daily temperature checks.

Get continuing coronavirus coverage, here.

They’re requiring guests to do a temperature check and health declaration at check-in.

They say they’re updating their sanitizing and cleaning processes and adding hand sanitation stations.

Housekeepers will have additional time allotted to get rooms properly sanitized.

They will not allow food or beverages at the pool and say staff will not be allowed to enter a guest room for any reason while the guests are present.

Cedar Point does not have a timeline for reopening. In the video above, see potential protocols if and when they reopen.

Click here for more on the changes