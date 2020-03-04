TEMA confirms 24 storm-related fatalities following Nashville tornado

A man looks over buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is revising the number of storm-related fatalities in the state.

A line of severe storms ripped through Tennessee Monday night and caused major damage to buildings, roads, bridges, utilities and businesses in several counties. Tornado damage was reported throughout West and Middle Tennessee including in downtown Nashville.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that there had been 25 deaths as a result of the devastating storms.

Later Tuesday evening TEMA issued an update saying that there have been 24 confirmed fatalities, with 18 confirmed fatalities reported in Putnam County.

This follows an update from Putnam County indicating its original report of 19 fatalities to include one fatality that was not storm-related.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared in Tennessee. TEMA has activated the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan and is taking an all-hands response.

At this time, TEMA’s primary mission is life-safety and search and rescue. Currently the number of injuries and damaged structures is unknown.

