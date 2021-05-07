Ernest Angley dies at 99

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Televangelist Rev. Ernest Angley has passed away at age 99.

Ernest Angley Ministries confirmed his death on Friday evening with a statement on their website reading,

Pastor, evangelist, and author Rev. Ernest Angley has gone to Heaven to be with his Lord and Master at 99. He touched multitudes of souls worldwide with the pure Word of God confirmed with signs, wonders, miracles, and healings. He truly pleased God in all things.

Rev. Angley severed as pastor Grace Cathedral in Cuyahoga Falls for several decades. Best known for his faith-healing services, Angley also maintained a loyal following with his ministry and an online bible college.

In 2014, one of Angley’s former employees accused him of “predatory, harassing and offensive behavior” in a lawsuit. The suit alleged that the individual, who worked for Angley in 2004 when he was 18 years old until 2014, was “physically molested by Angley numerous times” throughout his employment.