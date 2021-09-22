Teens suspected in 2 armed carjackings in Akron; woman pistol-whipped

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating two armed carjackings that happened Tuesday.

Police say the first happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Patterson Ave.

A teen told police a group of men ripped his key chain from around his neck and stole his Kia Sorento.

The vehicle has not been recovered.

It’s dark green with Ohio plates JGM-3611.

The suspects are described as men between the ages of 15 and 20-years-old.

Around 4:30 p.m. there was another carjacking about 7 miles away.

Police say a woman was sitting in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Kenmore Blvd. when 3 teenagers approached her Dodge Durango.

Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Courtesy: Akron Police Department

One suspect hit her in the head with a pistol, according to a press release.

The victim says at least two of the teens were armed.

The car was recovered a few blocks away a short time later.

Police do not know if the incidents are related.

They released surveillance photos of one of the suspects from the Kenmore Blvd. incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.