CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that killed one teen and seriously injured several others.

Police say officers responded to the area of 2100 West 105th St. for a shots fired call around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say officers found a large crowd in the street and a car parked in the street with two victims inside.

One victim, an 18-year-old boy, was dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Another 18-year-old boy had been shot 5 times.

Another victim, a 19-year-old girl was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the head.

Police say the suspect took himself to the hospital.

He had a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The 19-year-old, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

Police say the shooting took place at a house party in the area.

Officers found multiple firearms at the scene, according to police.