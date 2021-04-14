Teens help book COVID vaccine appointments for others through new high school club

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A local high school has created a club to help book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people in Northeast Ohio.

Students at The Hawken School have created a club called Teens4Vaccines and the teens have gotten to work.

“It feels good to help people, even older people, who don’t know how to use the internet properly,” said Rishita Morthala, a senior at the school.

WJW photo

Jennie Becker is a science teacher at Hawken and the club’s advisor.

“A bunch of kids signed up, there are about 16 of us in the club. I train them what websites to go to, what times the appointments come out, what information we need from people,” said Becker.

They officially launched last week. In that time, the students have created a logo and even developed an in-take form for individuals looking for help.

“I felt very grateful for the opportunity to book. I also felt accomplished because I am part of history being made and I’m able to use my privilege to help others find out how to book these vaccines,” said Gabriella Cicerini, also a senior.

The club has booked 10 people already. The help is at no cost to people seeking appointments.

People simply submit a request for the students to help them book at the link found right here.