Teen’s heartwarming ‘Toy Story 3’-themed high school graduation pic goes viral

SOMERSET, Texas (WJW) — One Texas teen’s graduation photo has caused quite the stir, going viral on Twitter and garnering national media attention.

Josiah Robles recently graduated from high school in Somerset, Texas, and is headed to Baylor University next, but not before receiving a fond farewell from his friends:

Yes, Robles’ family set up the perfect graduation photo featuring the Toy Story gang saying goodbye to a pal headed out on the next step of their journey.

For anyone who needs a refresher, the photo harkens back to the end of “Toy Story 3” when the protagonist Andy drives away after giving his childhood toys a new home. As seen in the video below, the scene is about growing up and moving on, and is enough to make even the cold-hearted among us openly weep.