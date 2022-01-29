Teens confess to assault on Amish children

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned two teens are under investigation for an assault carried out on Amish children.

Ashland Sheriff Lt. Don Sims told the I-Team the teens are accused of throwing water bottles from a vehicle, at Amish children as they walked home from school.

The incidents happened on January 18 and January 24 on State Route 545 in Ashland County.

The Amish children ranged in age from 8 to 14.

“One of the children was struck in the head,” Sims said. “This should not happen, it’s unacceptable, and won’t be tolerated.”

Sheriff officials say no one was seriously injured.

Deputies investigated the matter and were able to identify two suspects. The two teenagers confessed to deputies after questioning.

Sims says the matter is still being investigated and charges could be filed soon.