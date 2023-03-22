UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Two teens have recently been charged with the shooting death of a Euclid man in University Heights back in 2021.

In November 2021, officers were called to Scholl Road for reports of shots fired and a car crash. When they got there, officers found 19-year-old Antonio Johnson inside his car with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Johnson was later pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

At the time, witnesses reported seeing two people running from the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and University Heights officers have identified two suspects, who were both 17 years old at the time of the shooting.

They were recently charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

The suspects are being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

University Heights police say they anticipate that the case will be bound over to the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas and the suspects will be tried as adults.

Investigators believe at least one other suspect was involved in the murder and they’re working to identify them.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Mr. Johnson’s family and friends who have been impacted by this tragedy, and we are hopeful that these recent developments can help bring about a sense of justice and closure for all those affected,” University Heights said in a statement Wednesday.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the detective bureau at (216) 932-8799.