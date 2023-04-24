CHICAGO — Two teenagers are only facing misdemeanor charges after the crash of a stolen car resulted in the death of a 6-month-old infant.

In an update Wednesday, Chicago police said two male juveniles, ages 17 and 14, each face one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, though charges could be upgraded pending the department’s investigation.

Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of West Washington. A stolen Hyundai was traveling westbound on Washington when it struck a pickup truck.

A screenshot of surveillance video captures the moments before a stolen Hyundai slams into a pickup truck, causing fatal injuries to 6-month-old Cristian Uvidia.

According to police, there were multiple hospitalizations in this crash — including a 6-month-old boy who died from his injuries. The medical examiner has identified the baby as Cristian Uvidia.

Family told WGN that Cristian’s two older sisters and mother are still in the hospital but are expected to recover fully.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to assist with funeral services.