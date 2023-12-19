***Watch previous coverage in the video above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Teens accused of carjacking an Ohio State University coach, who was recruiting at a Cleveland school at the time, were indicted on Tuesday.

Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment against 18-year-old Ja’Brian Howard and two minors, ages 15 and 17, for the crime spree.

It started on Nov. 1 when a 61-year-old man and his son were taking money from the ATM near St. Clair Avenue and East 152nd Street in Cleveland, investigators say.

Prosecutors say Howard and the 15-year-old allegedly came up behind them, fired shots and hit the victim with a gun, demanding his money and keys.

The victim reportedly fought back, shooting Howard in the stomach and the 15-year-old in the arm. Investigators say the suspects returned fire before driving off in a stolen Toyota Corolla.

On Dec. 11, around 2 p.m., an OSU coach was parked outside Ginn Academy in Cleveland when the three suspects reportedly robbed him at gunpoint, saying, “give me your keys, give me your wallet, give me your phone.”

According to investigators, the suspects stole the coach’s Dodge Durango, a rental, and left the scene.

The suspects are also accused of threatening to steal two other victims’ cars in Cleveland later that afternoon.

Cleveland officers noticed the stolen Durango on Lakeview Road around 4 p.m. that day, leading to a high-speed police chase.

According to investigators, five people got out of the vehicle Whitmore Avenue and ran on foot, but police say four of them were quickly caught and taken into custody. The fifth was identified later.

Howard is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted kidnapping, felonious assault, failure to comply, receiving stolen property and several gun charges.

Meanwhile, the two juveniles face charges in juvenile court.

Two other teens, 19-year-old Anyrie Wallace and 18-year-old Aringwa Harris, are charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Arraignments in the Cuyahoga County Justice Center will be at a later time.