BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – Barberton police say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting.

The shooting happened on Sunday, May 14, in the area of Fifth Street Northeast and Jefferson Avenue.

The suspects, both 16-year-old males, were charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of felonious assault.

Police say the victim had a firearm in his possession, which caught the attention of the suspects. They attempted to rob him of his weapon, resulting in the shooting, police say.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects were booked into the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center to await their charges. The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be added as more information comes to light.