GEAUGA COUNTY (WJW) — Geauga County sheriff officials charged four teens with assault after an Amish man was hit in the face with an egg, causing him to lose vision in one eye.

Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said the victim was in an Amish buggy around 9:45 p.m. May 25 on Bundysburg Road when someone inside a pickup truck threw an egg at him.

FOX 8 I-TEAM reporter Peggy Gallek found in a report filed with the sheriff’s office, the victim’s wife said she thought the pick-up truck was a light color, possibly white or beige.

The man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. He was told he has permanently lost vision in his one eye, the sheriff said.

“The four juveniles threw over five dozen eggs at Amish buggies,” the sheriff said. “What somebody probably thought was a prank ended up costing somebody their eyesight.”

He said they received no other reports of injuries.

The victim is now home recovering.

The teens are expected in court soon to face the charges.