OSHP: Teen hurt after car goes airborne during crash, lands on back of deputy’s cruiser

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers are investigating after a 17-year-old went airborne during a crash and struck two deputy cruisers.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. this morning on SR 163 in Salem Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the teen tried to swerve to avoid hitting another car turning left into a business and ran into a landscape mound.

Her vehicle then went airborne roughly 80 feet before landing on the back of a cruiser nearby, which was parked along side another cruiser from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The second patrol car was also struck during the initial impact.

The female driver was taken to the hospital for a serious head injury. She was wearing her seat belt at the time. One of the deputies suffered incapacitating injuries and was also taken to the hospital. The second deputy was not hurt.

Alcohol and drug use are not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash.

