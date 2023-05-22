AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a Sunday pursuit.

Police officers tried to stop a car for traffic and equipment violations at Copley Road and Noble Avenue.

Police say the driver refused to stop.

During the pursuit, two passengers fled the car while the suspect vehicle continued to try to evade the officers.

One of the occupants was observed running with a Draco rifle in his hand but dropped it during the foot chase, police say.

At one point, one of the teens tried to pick up the weapon but was taken into custody without further incident.

A second passenger, a 17-year-old male, was also apprehended nearby.

The driver eventually stopped the car a few blocks away and was taken into custody, police say.

Officers recovered an AR-15 rifle in plain view on the front passenger seat and a stolen 9mm handgun on the back seat, police say.

Each teen was charged with Carrying Concealed Weapons and Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle.

Two teens were booked into the Summit County Jail, and a minor male was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.