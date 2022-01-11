Teens arrested, guns taken after shooting at Akron home: Police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department‘s Anti-Violence Bureau arrested four teens accused of shooting into an occupied home Monday afternoon.

According to a police report, the task force saw the suspects shooting into a home in the 400 block of Chittenden Street around 4 p.m.

Officers then blocked the suspects’ vehicle from getting away and took two of them into custody. The other two tried to get away on foot but were caught near Talbot Avenue, the report said.

There were no injuries in the shooting.

Officers at the scene seized five firearms inside the suspects’ vehicle, including two 9mm semi-automatic pistols, an AK-47 assault rifle, an AR-15 assault rifle and a .380 caliber pistol. Two of the guns were reported stolen, the report said.

Thomas Anderson, 19, Jahlin Suggs, 19, Javaan Rogers, 19, and a 16-year-old were all arrested on multiple weapons-related charges.

The 19-year-olds were taken to Summit County Jail, while the 16-year-old was taken to Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.