PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Three teens are in custody after a reported shooting in Parma Thursday evening.

According to the Parma Police Department, officers were called to the 2800 block of Snow Road around 5 p.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home by a passing vehicle.

No one was injured and police couldn’t find any bullet casings at the scene or damage to the home.

Investigators say the victims recognized the male suspect with the gun.

Officers were able to find and stop the suspect vehicle in the 2900 block of Brookdale Avenue.

Two 17-year-old passengers were arrested and taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center with charges pending.

The driver, 19-year-old Kelly Hitsman was taken to the Parma Jail. She’s charged with fleeing and eluding.

During the arrest, police say they found a Taurus 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine in the vehicle.

The case remains under investigation.