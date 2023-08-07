AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Two teenagers were arrested for breaking into an Akron store early Sunday morning.

Police officers responded to a break-in at High Intentions located at 3 Merriman Road around 6 a.m., according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw that the suspects used a rock to break into the front glass door.

Officers then found two suspects who matched the description that was provided to them. They took off running but were quickly detained by officers, according to the release.

The suspects were a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. They both had stolen property including vape pens, that were later returned to the victim, the release said.

According to the release, the suspects were both charged with breaking and entering, criminal damaging and obstructing official business. They were then taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.