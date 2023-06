CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after two teens were injured in a Cleveland shooting Monday evening.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3400 block of W. 41st Street.

When they arrived, officers found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the ear and a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the arm.

They were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.