Teenager sentenced to three years in juvenile corrections facility for photographer’s death at Hocking Hills

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — The first of two teenagers who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of a photographer at Hocking Hills in 2019 was sentenced Friday morning to three years at a juvenile corrections facility.

Jordan Buckley, 16, was sentenced in juvenile court for the death of Victoria Schafer, a 44-year-old Chillicothe photographer who was was struck and killed by a rolling log while she was near Old Man’s Cave on Sept. 2, 2019.

The second teenager, Jaden Churchheus, 17, is scheduled to receive his sentence Friday afternoon.

Both teens were originally sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four and a half years, but both had their sentence stayed and the case transferred to juvenile court, where the sentences were allowed to be reconsidered.

On Wednesday, it was announced a third person had also been charged in Schafer’s death.

Miranda Spencer, 20, of Nelsonville is charged with obstructing justice, a felony. Spencer was with the two teens at Hocking Hills State Park when the other two rolled a log down a hill, striking Schafer.

A Hocking County grand jury brought the charge on Sept. 25 against Spencer, who had testified earlier in the case.

