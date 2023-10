EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A teenage boy was killed early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Brush Avenue, according to the Fox 8 I-TEAM.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says police are investigating and at this point do not know the motive for the shooting.

The teen was taken to the hospital and later died.

The chief said detectives are working to find a suspect and anyone with information is urged to call Euclid Police as soon as possible at 216-731-1234.