CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy dead.

The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday near Detroit Ave. and W. 89th St.

Investigators had several blocks of Detroit Ave. taped off around an apartment building.

Cleveland police had not released any information early Wednesday.

Cleveland EMS said a 14-year-old boy was found dead at the scene.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story.