AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A teen with a gun was arrested outside a high school in Akron Friday afternoon, police confirmed.

According to police, it started when members of the Akron Public Schools’ safety team saw three teens fighting after dismissal outside John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center around 3:25 p.m.

As the safety team tried to break up the fight, they noticed one of the teens, who isn’t a student at the school, had a gun sticking out of his waistband, police said.

The other teens ran off while the school resource officer stepped in to help safety team members, who were struggling to hold the teen down, according to police.

Akron police officers were also called to the scene to help. According to a police report, the suspect reached for the gun multiple times during the scuffle.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was eventually taken into police custody. The gun and ammunition were also confiscated.

Courtesy of Akron police

The teen was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. He faces charges in the incident, which remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.