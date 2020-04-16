1  of  3
Breaking News
Millions of Americans could lose stimulus payments to debt collectors Coronavirus headlines: Here is the latest news April 16 Donate to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund

Teen wanted in December murder arrested on Cleveland’s southeast side

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a 19-year-old murder suspect Thursday morning.

Miguel Gomez, 19, was wanted for a shooting in the 600 block of East 107th St on December 7.

Two men were shot. One of them died.

The victim has not been identified.

The task force arrested Gomez in the 3800 block of East 71st St., according to a press release.

If you have information on a wanted fugitive, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or send a web tip.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral