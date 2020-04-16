Teen wanted in December murder arrested on Cleveland’s southeast side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a 19-year-old murder suspect Thursday morning.

Miguel Gomez, 19, was wanted for a shooting in the 600 block of East 107th St on December 7.

Two men were shot. One of them died.

The victim has not been identified.

The task force arrested Gomez in the 3800 block of East 71st St., according to a press release.

If you have information on a wanted fugitive, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or send a web tip.