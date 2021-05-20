Teen wanted for rape and Cleveland carjackings escaped custody by calling rideshare

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP/WJW) — Authorities say a teenage boy accused of being part of a group that committed six carjackings in Cleveland escaped from a state-run hospital after ordering a ride-sharing pickup for himself while he smoked cigarettes outside the facility with hospital employees.

Lavelle Spencer

Seventeen-year-old Lavelle Spencer remains at large Thursday.

He escaped Saturday from the Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, where he was undergoing court-ordered mental-health treatment.

Besides the carjacking case, Spencer also faces an unrelated sexual assault charge, He pleaded not guilty to the counts after his cases were moved to adult court in July.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the escape because it happened at a state-run facility.

Spencer is 5’10” and weighs 150 lbs.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information that can help law enforcement, call 1-866-4-WANTED.