Teen to be arraigned on charges of killing Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – David McDaniel, 18, is scheduled to be arraigned on eleven counts Tuesday in the deaths of Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz and informant Scott Dingess.

Skernivitz and Dingess were shot to death September 3.

Investigators say McDaniel and two minors opened fire at the car.

David McDaniel

McDaniel, the 17-year-old and the 15-year-old were arrested in the following days.

McDaniel was indicted on four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

He’s being held on $3 million bond

Brittany Cremeans, 24, and Antonio Darby, 27, have also been charged in the case.

They’re accused of helping dispose of the murder weapons.