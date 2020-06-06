1  of  5
Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd
Teen taken into custody for aggravated rioting, vandalism during violent protests downtown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Saturday for crimes he allegedly committed during the violent protests in downtown Cleveland on May 30.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the teen was wanted for aggravated rioting and vandalism. You can see photos of him provided by police below.

The suspect’s name is not being released since he is underage. However, he is reportedly from Olmsted Falls, Ohio.

Police are continuing to investigate crimes that happened that day in Cleveland. Anyone with information or tips can call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

You can also upload photos and video to: https://ClevelandOHPD.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2020protest.

More on the protests, here.

