Teen suspect wanted in Akron clerk shooting arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department reported Tuesday that a teenager who was arrested in a robbery Monday night was the suspect they were looking for in the recent shooting of a store clerk.

Monday night, police say officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar on S. Main St.

The clerk said the suspect pointed a rifle and demanded money from the register.

The suspect was gone when police arrived.

Officers spotted a man who matched the description walking in the area.

While officers were getting closer, police say the suspect tossed a bag and took off running.

Police were able to catch up with him minutes later, according to a press release.

Police say he had a .22 caliber short rifle.

The 17-year-old admitted to the Family Dollar Robbery, according to police, as well as other robberies in the Firestone Park area, including one on Aster Ave. where a store clerk was shot.

The shooting happened on Nov. 20.

The clerk was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen was booked in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are looking for other suspects in the robberies.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.