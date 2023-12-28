(WJW) – Investigators are working to determine what kind of shark was behind a fatal attack in Australia.

South Australia police confirm the body of a teenage boy was recovered on Thursday in the water near the popular Ethel Beach in the Innes National Park.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

Great Britain News reported that the teen victim was 15 years old and was with his father.

The Adelaide Advertiser talked to witnesses who tried to help save him.

“The shark took his leg, and so another local guy ran out, jumped on his board and paddled out to help him,” one witness said.

“The shark was circling them as the guy pulled the boy out of the water. There was a lot of blood,” he added.

The last fatal shark attack in South Australia happened in May when a surfer was killed.