NEW YORK (WJW) – A teenager was saved by New York police officers, with the help of good samaritans while hanging over train tracks in Queens, New York.

The New York Police Department released body camera footage of the incident that happened on October 19.

The video shows the teen on the side of an overpass between Queens Boulevard and Skillman Avenue.

The video then shows to NYPD officer and a construction worker climbing onto a rail and reaching over a wall to pull the teenager to safety.

According to a report from NBC 4 New York, the teen climbed over the wall to get a closer look at the trains below but then got stuck.

“It was great to see and witness that the public worked with us and we were able to save the teenager’s life,” one officer said.