EDMONTON (WJW) – A police department in Canada is investigating a gruesome traffic death that happened at a shopping mall.

Officers responded to the parking garage of West Edmonton Mall on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, an 18-year-old passenger stood up through the sunroof of a vehicle. The car then passed under a concrete beam, hitting the passenger.

A 17-year-old boy was driving the car. There was also a 15-year-old passenger. They were not hurt.

Police say the male passenger died at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone who may have video of the incident to turn it into investigators.