STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has been stabbed to death on a high school campus in an apparently random attack.

Police and school district officials say the girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. Monday at Stagg High School in Stockton in California’s Central Valley.

She died at a hospital.

Authorities say a man in his 40s drove up to the school, entered through a gate and attacked before security and staff members could stop him.

“A trespasser entered the front of our school today, stabbed one of our students multiple times,” Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a press conference. “Unfortunately, she did not make it. The assailant was taken, was detained, and taken into custody immediately.”

The man was immediately arrested but a motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Investigators say he is not the parent of a student.