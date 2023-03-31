LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – A teenager who was charged in connection with the death of a baby was found guilty Friday.

The teen was babysitting 3-month-old Nicholas Cooper on March 26, 2017, in Lorain.

The baby died of blunt force trauma to his head. The suspect was 13 years old at the time and was charged in Lorain County Juvenile Court with four felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of reckless homicide.

Judge Sherry Glass adjudicated the teen to be delinquent on each charge after a trial, which is the juvenile court equivalent of a guilty verdict.

A hearing to determine the appropriate sentence has not yet been scheduled.

“This case has been on my radar since I took office because it involves a horrible crime that left a baby dead and a family forever shaken,” Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson said in a press release.

“I especially want to send my continued condolences to Nicholas’s family and my great hope that the adjudication, in this case, will help bring them comfort and closure,” Tomlinson said.