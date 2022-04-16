MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield police are investigating three separate shootings in their city over the course of one day – one shooting that left a teen dead.

The fatal shooting happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the 700 block of King Street, according to a Mansfield Police Department Facebook post.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was shot numerous times in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to the post.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and the identity of the shooter, who is believed to be a female, the department says.

“We do not believe the shootings are related but that remains a possibility as we continue to try and determine what transpired with all three,” the post reads. “It is our hope that the suspect or suspects in each of these three shooting incidents will turn themselves into law enforcement before any more senseless violence happens within our city.”

Call the Major Crimes Unit at (419) 755-9724 if you have information about any of the three shootings.