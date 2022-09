CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have responded to a shots fired call on the city’s west side on Tuesday morning.

Police say EMS responded to 5202 Stickney Avenue and took an approximately 16-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened near James Ford Rhodes High School.

There is no word on the impact the incident has on classes Tuesday.

