CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed at a Cleveland recreation center Tuesday night.

It happened outside the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center on Miles Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The medical examiner confirms that 18-year-old Jamarion Smith was killed.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, but a car was found with a bullet hole in one of the windows.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.