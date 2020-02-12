Teen shot, killed dog in Cleveland Heights while fleeing other shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A 17-year-old suspect shot and killed a dog in Cleveland Heights while running away after shooting a man, police say.

Teri Howe said she was playing with per dogs behind her Berkeley Road home around 6:30 p.m. Friday when she heard gunshots and took cover.

Moments later, she says she heard more gunshots and saw a figure running up her driveway. She then discovered her 4-year-old bulldog Boogie had been shot and killed.

“I can't even describe the devastation. He was sweet, silly, gentle. He would've liked that kid because he liked everybody,” Howe said.

Body camera video shows a police officer and K-9 as they tracked down the suspect a short time later. The teen was hiding behind a home on nearby Euclid Heights Boulevard, near Boulevard Elementary School.

Investigators said the suspect shot an 18-year-old friend in the leg at a home on Desota Avenue before running away and shooting Boogie.

The man who was shot spoke with officers before he was taken to a hospital.

The victim is expected to survive.

“If that kid had seen me instead of Boogie, it could've been so much different,” Howe said. “He very easily may have taken that bullet that was meant for me, and that makes him even more special to me, knowing that he protected me the best way he could.”

Officers left Howe a handwritten note expressing their sympathy.

“I was so proud to hear they took time out to express their concerns and their condolences,” said Chief Annette Mecklenburg.

Howe said she is grateful for the support she’s received and for the quick action police took to find and arrest the suspect.

“I could never properly express my gratitude,” she said.

Meanwhile, the suspect faces several felony charges including felonious assault and animal cruelty.