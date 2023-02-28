STOW, Ohio (WJW) – A 19-year-old in Stow was rushed to the hospital after he was shot Monday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 3400 block of Adaline Drive after they received multiple reports of shots being fired.

When police arrived they found a 19-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored sedan fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stow Police Detective Bureau at 330-689-5770.