Teen shot in Lake County

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County’s Sheriff office is investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Monday.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and Painesville Township Fire were dispatched to Lake Dine & Dance on Fairport-Nursery Road in Painesville Township for a report of multiple people with weapons and multiple shots fired.

Deputies found a 17-year-old female had been shot in the leg. The female was transported to Tripoint Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the disturbance is yet unknown. This case is still under investigation.

Painesville City Police Department and Fairport Harbor Police Department also responded to assist.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (440) 350-5521.