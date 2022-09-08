** See prior coverage in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 16-year-old boy shot in the head Tuesday near James Ford Rhodes High School has died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen as Andre D. Wells.

EMS responded to the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue Tuesday morning. Wells was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition but later died.

Police detained one male after the shooting, according to a Tuesday notice from police.

Police have not offered any further updates about the shooting or its circumstances. The suspect has not been identified.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Metropolitan School District issued a statement Thursday:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our heartfelt sympathies go out to Andre’s family and all others who are grieving. We have put extra supports in place to help students as they cope with the loss of their classmate.”