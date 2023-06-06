AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A teen who attempted to rob a suspected gambling house was shot, and the incident led to the arrests of the spot’s manager and lessor, Akron Police Department reported.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, city police officers responded to a shooting at the Royal Queens Party Center along Brown Street. There they found a 16-year-old boy on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

Royal Queens Party Center in Akron (Akron Police Department)

The teen was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening abdominal injuries, according to the release.

Charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault are pending.

An employee told officers the teen came into the parlor and brandished a gun. There was a struggle over the gun and it fired, according to the report.

“The establishment is reportedly a gambling house and was on the police department’s radar, as it’s also been the subject of concern for area residents,” reads the release.

Detectives processing the scene collected shell casings, gambling machines, an undisclosed amount of cash and other gambling-related equipment, according to the release.

The building’s lessor, 34-year-old Billy Walker, of Akron, and the 19-year-old operator of the alleged gambling operation, Donovan Alexander of Akron, both arrived while police were on-scene. Both were arrested and charged with operating a gambling house and booked into the Summit County jail.

Both were arraigned Tuesday morning in Akron Municipal Court. Records show Alexander was given a $5,000 bond, which was posted Tuesday, records show.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are trying to identify others who were in the parlor during the shooting.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website