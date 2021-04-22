Teen shot at Cleveland convenience store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that happened in a convenience store parking lot late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 8800 block of Detroit Ave. just before midnight.

Officers taped off the parking lot while EMS took the shooting victim to the hospital.

EMS tells FOX 8 the victim is 19-years-old.

Officers searched for evidence and shell casings in the parking lot.

If you have any information to report about the shooting, you can make an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at (216)252-7463.