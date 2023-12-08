SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition after he was shot by a 17-year-old Thursday night near Springfield Lake in Summit County, police said.

It happened at about 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road, according to a Friday news release from Springfield Township police. That’s just west of the Mohawk Trail intersection and north of Springfield Lake.

Officers who responded found the 16-year-old victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

The 17-year-old shooting suspect was apprehended and now faces preliminary charges of felonious assault.

Police said both the teens involved were Akron Public Schools students. The district has been informed of the shooting and “appropriate support services are being offered to students affected by this distressing event,” reads the release.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their family during this challenging time,” it reads.