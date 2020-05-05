Teen set to graduate killed in McDonald’s drive-thru

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — An 18-year-old girl about to graduate from high school was shot and killed in a McDonald’s drive-thru on Saturday night.

Mya Taylor and her friends went to the McDonald’s near the airport in Memphis to get food.

Her friends said they pulled up to the drive-thru window when a silver and gray sedan pulled up and started shooting.

“Her best friend said they didn’t even know they were shooting at the car; they just heard gunshots and ducked down,” her sister, Brianne Sweat, said.

Sweat said Taylor’s friends sat up, and she was slumped over in the car.

The teens think their car was targeted, but the windows had heavy tinting, so they don’t think Taylor was the specific target.

Taylor was set to graduate from Hillcrest High School this semester. The school sent out a note Monday about her passing.

Her family said she was happy, fun-loving and did not have any enemies.

Police said the suspects were last seen in the silver and gray sedan speeding away.

Taylor’s family said there are surveillance pictures that will be released soon, and they’re hopeful the pictures will lead to an arrest.

“We want justice, but it still wouldn’t help,” Sweat said. “It would help, but it wouldn’t let us feel any less hurt.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.