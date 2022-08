SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – A 16-year-old was seriously hurt after a head-on crash with a semi-truck.

The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Abbe Road in Sheffield Village.

Police say the young man had to be cut out of the wreckage and was flown by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the semi was treated at the scene and released.

Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.